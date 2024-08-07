Boots launches baby clothing range created by Poeticgem

Health and beauty retailer Boots has launched a bespoke baby clothing brand created by Poeticgem Ltd, the retail design and sourcing solutions subsidiary of the PDS Group, as it looks to become a “one stop shop for baby’s needs”.

‘Maybe Baby’ offers contemporary easy-wear unisex pieces that combine comfort, quality and style for babies aged 0-2 years, including mix-and-match co-ords with playful watercolour prints and simple graphics.

The new babywear line is available in 180 Boots stores nationwide and online at boots.com, prices start from 6 pounds.

John Carolan, head of category - Baby at Boots, said in a statement: “We are delighted to be launching Maybe Baby exclusively at Boots. The lines have been created with both babies and parents in mind; comfortable for babies to wear whilst also being super easy for parents to put on and take off.

“The range is made up of gender-neutral colours, relaxed patterns and adorable graphics, all inspired by recent trends. We are confident that parents are going to love the new range as much as we do.”

To launch the new brand, Boots has named singer, broadcaster and first-time mum, Mollie King as the ‘Maybe Baby’ brand ambassador.

‘Maybe Baby’ clothing brand at Boots fronted by Mollie King Credits: Boots

Anuj Banaik, managing director of Poeticgem Group, added: "Poeticgem is incredibly proud to introduce 'Maybe Baby' in partnership with Boots, a name synonymous with trust and quality in the UK. We are thrilled to have Mollie King as the brand ambassador, Mollie is the perfect choice for this range, and it has been a pleasure to work with her. Mollie resonates strongly with our brand and embodies the essence of 'Maybe Baby'.

“This collaboration represents a significant step for us, and we look forward to 'Maybe Baby' becoming a beloved brand for parents and babies at affordable prices. Our team at Poeticgem has worked diligently with Boots to bring this vision to life. From conceptualisation to curation and range planning, every detail of the 'Maybe Baby' collection has been meticulously crafted. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Boots Management and team for their unwavering faith and trust in us.”

The launch of Maybe Baby expands Boots' baby offering, which includes more than 250 baby and toddler brands, including the new Universal baby clothing collection (from 0-18 months), featuring designs from much-loved licensed brands such as Back To The Future, Jaws, E.T, Casper, Jurassic Park, Sophie La Giraffe and Rugrats.