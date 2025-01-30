Boots launches childrenswear range with Mollie King

British cosmetics and pharmaceutical retailer Boots has unveiled a new clothing collection for toddlers and young children in partnership with radio personality and singer Mollie King.

The line, dubbed ‘Maybe Junior’, comes as an expansion of the existing relationship between King and Boots, which had initially launched ‘Maybe Baby’, apparel for newborns to two year olds. For SS25, the duo added 60 new pieces to this line.

Maybe Junior, meanwhile, features 29 clothing pieces for 18 months to six years-old, including looks that are intended to be easy to match such as neutral ginghams, knitted co-ords and cargos.

The line is expected to launch into 410 stores across the UK in April, while in the same month the Maybe Baby SS25 collection is to become available in 230 stores and via Boots’ online site.

The expansion of the partnership between King and Boots comes on the back of a successful launch for the initial Maybe Baby line, which head of the baby category at Boots, John Carolan, said was “flying off the shelves”.

With this, King, a mum of two, now takes up the new creative collaborator role for both Maybe Baby and Maybe Junior, following her creative and design input into the ranges, Boots said.