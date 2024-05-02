Bora Aksu wins Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award

Turkish-born, London-based fashion designer Bora Aksu, known for his demi-couture romantic looks infused with nostalgia, has won this year’s Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award.

The award from Goodwood Racecourse, in association with the British Fashion Council (BFC), is its fourth year and was created to recognise rising home-grown talent. Aksu, a regular at London Fashion Week, follows in the footsteps of previous winners, including Sohee Park, Molly Goddard and Richard Quinn.

A judging panel, including The Duke of Richmond and the BFC’s chief executive Caroline Rush, selected Aksu for his “ultra feminine designs” and his “strong sense of storytelling”.

As the winner, Aksu has designed three exclusive “show-stopping” couture gowns inspired by Goodwood’s heritage, which will be unveiled during the opening ceremony of the Qatar Goodwood Festival on July 30. The pieces will then be kept at Goodwood House and form part of the Goodwood Collection.

Bora Aksu for Goodwood Credits: Bora Aksu

The Duke of Richmond, said in a statement: “Bora is a designer who has embraced that quintessentially English look of romance with a twist - a philosophy that fits perfectly with Goodwood’s fashion legacy. We have always been known for an ‘England in the Summer’ way of dressing, ever since King Edward VII and Lillie Langtry came racing during the 19th century, and today encourage this relaxed yet glamorous style.

“Bora’s work also embodies a strong sense of storytelling and I’m excited to see how the stories of Goodwood will inspire his creations. He has a passion for vintage and reclaimed fabric, which is very close to our hearts. The Talent in Fashion Award is allowing us to build a unique collection of one-off pieces and we are thrilled that Bora’s gowns will become part of the Goodwood Collection.”

Commenting on winning the accolade, Aksu added: “I am so honoured and humbled to receive this year's Goodwood Talent in Fashion Award. History has always been such an integral part of my work for my collection inspirations and research into female historical figures as my muses. Goodwood House and the spectacular females associated with Goodwood’s history was a real source of inspiration for me.

“My ideas and designs for the dresses are a blend of several different female figures from throughout Goodwood’s history, as well as the colours and amazing textures of the House itself.”