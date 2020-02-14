Borbonese partners with Parsons Paris

Italian fashion brand Officina Borbonese partnered with Parsons Paris, the European Branch of Parsons School of Design in New York City, for an exclusive project. Parsons Paris and Parsons New York students in the Fashion Design and Strategic Design and Management programs will create a project that will have as its main inspiration the ancestral handmade textiles of Sardinia.

The Fashion Design students will design a special edition bag, associated with a complete ready to wear outfit for the Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Strategic Design and Management students will analyze the brand’s existing marketing and positioning practices to make strategic recommendations and propose entry strategies for new markets. They will also develop a creative marketing campaign for the launch of the bag designed by Fashion Design students.

"We thought that a real dialogue with the new generations can be established only by having a concrete exchange with them,” says Francesca Mambrini, owner of Borbonese. “The relationship with the students at fashion schools, young people who love fashion, who live it on a daily basis, studying it and learning its profound mechanisms, can only generate new vital sap for our brand that increasingly wants to address a new and aware public."

The project, called Savoy Faire, will see the Borbonese team and Parsons Paris students discussing each other at an artistic, technical and strategic level on several occasions to give students the opportunity to fully understand the interplay between a brand and business dynamics. The student team that proposes the most innovative Management project will be awarded an internship in the company’s Communication department in Milan, while the selected Design project will be produced in Italy and featured in the Borbonese Fall Winter 2021 collection.

Photos: via Parsons Paris