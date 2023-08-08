Born X Raised and Stüssy unveil streetwear collaboration

Stüssy has joined forces with Los Angeles-based Born X Raised for a new, limited-edition capsule.

United by deep roots in street culture and style, the collection marks the first venture between the two West Coast brands. The collection will be available on both Stüssy and Born X Raised sites August 11.

A mainstay of the iconic brand, Stüssy has teamed up with several brands this year across fashion, home, and beauty categories. The upcoming capsule follows Stüssy’s recent partnerships with Comme des Garçons Parfums and Martine Rose, while Born X Raised is fresh off a collaboration with the L.A. Dodgers.

With an assortment of tees, outerwear, and accessories, the collection merges a sportswear spirit with everyday streetwear pieces that nod to the waning California summer. In addition to apparel, the collection also offers a range of collectible items, including a branded beach towel and a custom Zippo lighter.

Various elements that speak to both distinctive brand identities are present throughout the collection, from the bespoke dual-logo to the Stüssy eight ball motif. Another signature is the “Handstyle” tee, the only of three tee shirts that features handstyle graffiti work from Spanto and 2Tone, the co-founders of Born X Raised. Spanto, who passed away earlier this year, is commemorated on the back of the shirt.

Credits: Photo by Antosh Cimoszko. Courtesy of Born X Raised.

