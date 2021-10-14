Boss and NBA announce co-branded autumn capsule

Premium fashion house Boss has revealed its newest collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA), in the duo’s second capsule following the launch of its recent release for spring.

The new collection sees the merging of the NBA team logos with Boss’ staple typography, as well as the implementation of new graphics across the eleven new styles. The capsule incorporates hoodies, t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, jackets and more into the new design styles.

Logos from last season’s line up include Brooklyn Nets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors, with the Bostron Celtics and Dallas Mavericks joining the roundup for the new division.

Alongside the launch of the collection, Boss has unveiled a social media campaign consisting of NBA champion Klay Thompson and TikTok creators Cole Micek and Koby Lomax. The three are seen throughout the campaign sporting various styles from the capsule.

Boss has made quite a mark in the sportswear arena over the past year, most notably with a large scale show as part of Milan Fashion Week SS22 and in collaboration with Russell Athletic. The event saw an engagement rate of four billion impressions, making it the label’s largest social media event in Hugo Boss’ history, according to the premium group.

Unlike last season, the newest NBA collection will now also be available in Europe, South East Asia and Asia Pacific, next to its usual sales throughout North and South America. Fans can buy the capsule through Boss stores, select NBA stores, wholesale partners and Boss’ official e-site.

