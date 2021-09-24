Boss and Russell Athletic present pre-spring 2022 launch event for MFW

Premium brand Boss hosted an American baseball-inspired event in collaboration with Russell Athletic, in celebration of the two brands second joint collection, as part of Milan Fashion Week.

Welcoming over 1,300 people to the Kennedy Sports Centre in Milan, the audience witnessed an action-packed event based on a classic American baseball game.

Gigi Hadid opened the event with music by a live marching band. The model was joined by other big names, such as Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls. The cast presented a total of 60 looks from the new Boss x Russell Athletic collaborative collection, with looks inspired by American college football and athleisure styles merged with more daily wear pieces.

Image: Boss x Russell Athletic

Viral TikTok star Khaby Lame closed the show, in an appearance to celebrate his first partnership with the brand. Khaby has made a number of public appearances after being named the most followed Italian influencer, taking over Chiara Ferrangi on Instagram, and garnering over 113 million followers on TikTok.

Boss and Russell Athletic came together at the end of 2020 to present a sportswear capsule collection, blending the two aesthetics together into a bold casualwear capsule.

Ferrangi was also among the guests viewing the spectacle, alongside Fai Khadra, Fedez and Avan Jogia.

Image: Boss x Russell Athletic