Boss to release capsule collection with the NBA

Hugo Boss is collaborating with the National Basketball Association (NBA) on two co-branded Boss and NBA capsule collections next year, as the fashion brand looks to strengthen brand awareness in the US.

The initial launch of the limited-edition collection will feature co-branded Boss and NBA styles with the NBA league logo as well as nine team logos, including the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors.

The first capsule will be available in North America and South America exclusively at Boss stores, online and across select wholesale partners such as Bloomingdale’s and Nordstrom, from February 2021.

This will be launched alongside an accompanying Boss and NBA campaign that will be star a “high-profile NBA sports talent” which will be revealed in February. A second collection for autumn/winter 2021 will launch in stores from October 2021 with distribution expanding into Europe. Ingo Wilts, chief brand officer at Hugo Boss, said in a statement: “The NBA has put basketball on the world map of international sports, making it a global cultural phenomenon. The collaboration is therefore an exciting opportunity for Boss to strengthen our brand awareness, especially amongst US customers and a younger target group.

“In addition, it emphasises our ambition to continuously expand the share of casual-wear in our collections in the years to come.”