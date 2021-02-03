Bottega Veneta launches SS21 campaign the old-fashioned way

Bottega Veneta this week unveiled its Spring Summer 2021 advertising campaign, although not via its recently muted social media channels or even its own website.

Shot in Milan and photographed by British photographer Tyrone Lebon, the images were first reported by WWD and quickly proliferated online. The photos show richness in texture, fabrics and contrasts, much as the style of Bottega’s Salon 01 show in London.

To many the featured models are unfamiliar faces, yet they are highly acclaimed in their respective fields, which include author, composer and playwright Sheila Atim and the German conceptual artist Rosemarie Trockel. Trockel is also the author of the book ‘The importance of wearing clothes’ which was written for London show.

With a preference for selling substance over hype, Bottega Veneta is charting its a new visual narrative, a direction that is paying dividends for its recent successes as well as to its parent company, Kering.

The commercial road less traveled

Kering’s other brands are also producing content in newer, less commercial forms, like Gucci’s recent collaboration with Gus Van Sant and Balenciaga’s collection debut via videogame.

A fashion campaign is often a collaboration between a brand’s creative director, an art director and the photographer, yet Bottega Veneta’s ‘less is more’ ethos is clearly at the front and center of its communications. With this campaign it succeeds in telling a story without being either overly cerebral or generic. The Italian luxury house may have said adieu to social media but its followers have remained.

