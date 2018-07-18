Bottega Veneta not joining Milan Fashion Week in September

Kering’s Bottega Veneta will not be joining Milan Fashion Week in September, after the recent changes in the company. Last month, Bottega Veneta parted ways with creative director Tomas Maier, who had been working for the Italian fashion house since 2001. Maier was succeeded by the British designer Daniel Lee, who joined the company from Céline.

”Following the recent change of creative direction, Bottega Veneta will not be showcasing its Spring/Summer collection during the next Milan Fashion Week”, the company said in a statement.

Lee's debut at Milan Fashion Week will happen in the Fall/Winter 2019 edition, to be held in February.

Over the past few years, Bottega Veneta has struggled to keep pace with the shifting luxury landscape, despite its ongoing turnaround efforts. Revenues at the luxury fashion house fell 6.8 percent during the first quarter of the year. By bringing in a young designer to offer a fresh take on Bottega Veneta brand direction, Kering hopes to boost the fashion house's appeal.