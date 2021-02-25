Bottega Veneta shuts down social media in Asia

Bottega Veneta is continuing its vanishing act from social media. Yesterday, the brand shut down its social media accounts in Asia with no explanation. Bottega Veneta’s Weibo account, which had 270,000 followers, along with other social media channels, were just shut down abruptly. This follows after the brand shutdown all their Western social media channels several months ago.

After Bottega Veneta’s parent company Kering issued fourth-quarter results, their chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault made a statement specifically on Bottega Veneta’s digital strategy saying that, “Regarding its digital communication strategy, it’s not disappearing from social networks — it’s merely using them differently. Bottega has decided, in line with its positioning, to lean much more on its ambassadors and fans by giving them the material they need to talk about the brand through various social networks, by letting them speak for the brand rather than doing it itself.”

The very unique strategy appears to be working for the brand, with Pinault saying that it has actually improved Bottega Veneta’s visibility with more fan pages being created on social media channels. The lack of a social media presence hasn’t seemed to have had any negative impact on the brand’s sales or media attention from fashion publications either, with plenty of editorial love going around for the brand.

