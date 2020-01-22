Bouchra Jarrar returns to couture calendar

Bouchra Jarrar, the former creative director of Lanvin who replaced Alber Elbaz, has returned to the couture calendar at Paris Couture Week. For the past two years since she departed Lanvin, Jarrar has been mostly absent from the fashion industry.

Jarrar isn't calling her collection a relaunch, but, rather, an "Edition" as she described it to Vanessa Friedman of The New York Times. The show will be taking place in her home in Paris.

The collection will feature 15 styles inspired by her signature silhouettes. With haute couture seeing increasing sales figures and profitable growth, Jarrar chose the right time to get back on the couture calendar. While she's keeping her collections small, those that have been waiting for her return are sure to respond with adding her new pieces to their couture collections.

photo: via bouchrajarrar.com/ © Kacper Kasprzyk