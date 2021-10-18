Boux Avenue collaborates with Love Island star Liberty

Lingerie retailer Boux Avenue has launched an exclusive collaboration with Love Island’s Liberty Poole.

The exclusive deal marks Poole’s first fashion collaboration since leaving the TV show this summer and centres around the concept of “self love is the best love”.

The Liberty’s Love edit comprises of 15 inclusively sized pieces “handpicked” by the Love Island star, including bras that go up to a size DD+, alongside matching sets, bodysuits, hosiery and suspenders, and a lace robe.

The edit offers both sexy and girlie options, explains Boux Avenue, designed to perfectly showcase the Love Island fan favourite’s feminine and flirtatious side.

Highlights include intricate lace detail matching sets in dusty pink and sage green, offering a range of balconette, longline and plunge style bras, alongside velvet and lace detailed bodies, and a soft pink floral eyelash lace and spot mesh set featuring a bandeau bra, high-leg thong, briefs, and suspenders.

Image: courtesy of Boux Avenue

Hind Palmer, chief marketing officer at Boux Avenue, said in a statement: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to launch Liberty’s first-ever collection, a beautiful limited edition lingerie edit and just in time for the festive season.

“Liberty’s shared values of self love and female empowerment makes her the perfect ambassador for our brand and our Boux community. Liberty shares an important message to young girls, to believe in themselves and wear whatever makes them happy. Lingerie is very personal and is there to make you feel fabulous & confident, as well as being comfortable.”

Image: courtesy of Boux Avenue

Commenting on the collaboration, Poole added: “I’m super excited to be working with my ultimate favourite lingerie brand Boux Avenue on my very own first Liberty’s Love edit! I constantly wear their lingerie as it is so stunning whilst being supportive which is a must for me!

“It has also been a dream to work with a brand that holds the same female, self love empowerment values as I do, as we all deserve the best and to feel the best!”

Prices for the Liberty’s Love edit range from 16 pounds for a thong to 48 pounds for a body.

Image: courtesy of Boux Avenue