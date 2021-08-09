Boux Avenue collaborates with Zara McDermott

Lingerie, swimwear and nightwear retailer Boux Avenue has unveiled a loungewear collection in collaboration with former Love Island star Zara McDermott.

The Zara Mcdermott x Boux Avenue collection features a range of summer loungewear pieces designed “to bring equal measures of style and comfort to the everyday,” explains the retailer in a press release.

Each piece from the edit has been selected by McDermott, including the Lyla set, a comfy rib in a range of flared pants, cycling shorts and tank tops and the Lillie range, which comes in a lightweight waffle knit. Styles include bandeau tops, shorts, hoodies, bralettes, joggers, crop tops, trousers, and cycling shorts in a colour palette of rose pink, grey marl, ivory and oatmeal.

Image: courtesy of Boux Avenue; Zara Mcdermott x Boux Avenue

Hind Palmer, chief marketing officer at Boux Avenue, said in a statement: “Following on from a fabulous year of working with Zara, we are super excited to bring to our Boux Avenue community her first collection this summer with Boux.

“Zara’s shared values and synchronicities with both the brand and our community, make her the perfect ambassador for our latest Boux Lounge collection, which offers our customers a versatile chic and casual edit, helping everyone to find confidence in comfort.”

Zara Mcdermott added: “I am so excited to be collaborating with Boux Avenue on my very own “Zara Loves” edit. I live in loungewear every day, so I know I’m going to be spending so much of my time wearing these gorgeous pieces. Comfort is absolutely key, but I like to make sure I also feel and look cute too. These pieces give me the best of both worlds!”

The campaign for the collection was shot on an iPhone to reflect the brand’s digital-first strategy.