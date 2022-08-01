Boux Avenue launch loungewear edit with Emily Shak

Boux Avenue have teamed up with fashion influencer Emily Shak to launch a loungewear edit featuring embossed velour styles, contouring lounge bodies and lightweight sweats.

The Emily Shak x Boux Avenue edit has been “designed to be seen,” explains the retailer, offering casual and comfortable staple pieces to be added to any capsule wardrobe. This includes ultra-comfortable rib seamless underwear, boyfriend sweat shorts, sweatshirts, cut-away tank tops, oversized hoodies and waffle bralettes.

Image: Boux Avenue

The collection also offers sustainable pieces, with Boux Avenue updating its contour seamless and ribbed seamless loungewear pieces and all-new high neck seamless bodies to be made with 25 percent recycled polyamide fibres.

Commenting on the new collection, Zoe Price-Smith, chief design and product officer at Boux Avenue, said in a statement: “We are super excited to bring a new loungewear edit with fashion influencer Emily Shak for our Boux community to enjoy. The latest Boux Lounge collection, offers our customers a chic and stylish edit, along with a complimenting contour and seamless range, bringing the perfect contrast of figure hugging and oversized styles together.”

The loungewear edit ranges from 10 to 38 pounds and is available in UK sizes 6 - 18.

