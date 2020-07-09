Boux Avenue launches its first unretouched lingerie campaign

Boux Avenue has unveiled its first unretouched lingerie campaign, as part of its 'Your Shape, Your Style’ campaign featuring brand ambassadors, Malin Andersson and Zara McDermott, alongside models and fashion influencers, Ama Peters and Kaz Kamwi.

The aim of the campaign is to celebrate diversity and confidence, explained the lingerie retailer, and each model wears lingerie styles from Boux Avenue’s new season collection to match their “bold personalities”, with the unretouched imagery aiming to celebrate their “individuality and staying true to themselves”.

Commenting on being part of the campaign, Andersson said in a statement: “I’ve always spoken openly about body image, and how in my teens all I saw were airbrushed images in magazines - and that I thought it was how I was supposed to be. I remember it consuming me so much I obsessed day after day with calorie counting and trying to look like a size 0 model - whilst also losing myself in the process.

“I’m so glad to be working with Boux Avenue - a brand that represents women of all shapes and sizes. I share with you my unedited shoot post lockdown, perhaps not eating the best or working out that much - but I present to you me. I stand tall and bold with their colourful new collection and ask you all to love the body you are in.”

The summer 2020 collection is available in sizes 30-44, B-G cup.

Images: Boux Avenue