Boux Avenue launches lounge lingerie made with recycled fibres

Boux Avenue has launched a new capsule lounge underwear collection that is made with recycled fibres, as it continues to offer more sustainable options to its customers.

The mini capsule, part of the Boux Lounge collection, features two matching sets in two colourways, designed to make the wearer feel confident and comfortable all day long.

These new pieces have also been made with sustainability in mind, with the lace detail elements of the lingerie being made up of recycled fibres, ranging from 18 to 53 percent of the product.

Image: courtesy of Boux Avenue

The knickers offer the most eco-friendly content, with the Boux Lounge lace high-leg thong made with 53 percent recycled fibres, compared to 47 percent for the Boux Lounge lace high-leg Brazilian.

While the matching Boux Lounge lace non-wired plunge bra is made up of 23 percent recycled fibres, in comparison to 18 percent for the Boux Lounge ribbed and lace balconette bra.

The Boux Avenue lounge lingerie capsule ranges from 14 to 32 pounds.