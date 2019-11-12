Fashionunited
 
Boux Avenue taps into luxury market with new collection
Danielle Wightman-Stone
UK lingerie brand Boux Avenue has launched a new luxury capsule collection, Bouxtique, as part of its new direction headed up by brand and product director Zoe Price-Smith, who joined the retailer from Hunkemöller earlier this year.

Bouxtique fuses vintage and modern with premium fabrics and geometric silhouettes to mark Price-Smith’s first capsule collection for the brand. Featuring classic black, nude and rich claret, the 38 product-strong collection takes inspiration from Parisian chic and includes options across lingerie and nightwear.

The debut luxury collection aims to offer women empowering timeless designs in luxurious fabrics with exquisite details including Guipure embroideries, iridescent yarns, and clipped lace combined with vintage floral placements with modern honeycomb ground netting, while French-inspired eyelash lace is elevated with satin taping and soft spot mesh.

Commenting on her debut capsule collection for the brand, Zoe Price-Smith, Boux Avenue brand and product director, said: “Bouxtique by Boux Avenue is the first major step-change for the brand, under my design-led direction. It’s a truly exciting time for the brand now that we are designing all our products in house by our female design team, and Bouxtique by Boux Avenue - our first capsule collection - really celebrates that.

“Everything about the collection reflects our message that ‘Confidence is timeless’. The range has been created with the aim of making all of our customers feel beautiful, empowered and most importantly, confident.”

Key styles include basques and waspies that have taken inspiration from traditional corsetry techniques with boning, buck fastenings, back lace detailing and luxurious satin ties, while the ‘Callie’ unpadded balconette bra combines eyelash lace cups with gunmetal iridescent yarn with a sporty fishnet underband, and the pleated babydoll offers a touch of glamour to the collection.

The luxury lingerie and nightwear range also includes matching suspenders and a choice of high waisted briefs, Brazilian briefs and thongs to allow customers to tailor their Bouxtique look.

Bouxtique by Boux Avenue is priced between 16 and 70 pounds, available in sizes 30-38, A-G cup, and dress sizes 6-18.

Images: courtesy of Boux Avenue

zoe price-smith lingerie boux avenue
 

