Boux Avenue taps Love Island’s Kaz for dress and corset edit

Lingerie brand Boux Avenue has teamed up with Love Island star and influencer Kaz Kamwi on a limited-edition party dress and corset edit.

The collection, known as ‘Kaz’s Night’ brings a new direction to Boux Avenue as it continues to expand its apparel offerings with six-party dresses and three corset tops in various autumnal colourways, which have all been handpicked by Kamwi.

Commenting on collaborating with Boux Avenue, Kamwi said in a statement: “I have worked with Boux Avenue for many years, so to launch my very own edit is simply a dream come true. My relationship with Boux as a brand is really special as they supported me long before Love Island.

“Party season is just around the corner so my limited edition dress and corset collection is just perfect for all things Christmas, glitz and glamour. As a brand partner, Boux Avenue represent so much more than fashion – their culture of celebrating female empowerment and body confidence for all aligns perfectly with my core values. I hope everyone loves this edit as much as I do – it’s a real pinch me moment!”

The party season collection has been designed to offer a range that is both “sexy and feminine” to suit everyone’s needs and style, explains Boux Avenue in the press release. All the dresses feature a ruched style effect, ranging from mini to midi style length, while the ‘Sophia’ dress offers extra opulence in crushed velvet in black or deep red.

Alongside the dresses are corset tops featuring boning detail and dark colourways, styled with Boux Avenue’s latest leggings collection in the campaign imagery.

Hind Palmer, chief marketing officer at Boux Avenue, added: “We couldn’t be more excited to launch our limited edition festive collection with the fabulous Kaz Kamwi, just in time for the party season we have all been waiting for! After the challenging year, we all deserve to let our hair down, put on our best outfit and have fun!”

‘Kaz’s Night’ edit ranges from 35 to 58 pounds and is available in sizes 6-18.

