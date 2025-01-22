Boux Avenue unveils collaboration with Dilara Findikoglu

British lingerie retailer Boux Avenue, part of the Theo Paphitis Retail group, has unveiled a new limited-edition collaboration with London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu.

The British-Turkish fashion designer, a graduate from Central Saint Martins who showcases during London Fashion Week, is known for her fantastical gothic romance aesthetic and has designed 10 designer lingerie looks, combining her love of “showcasing the power in the female form with Boux Avenue’s signature attention to detail”.

Dilara x Boux Avenue collection Credits: Boux Avenue

The Dilara x Boux Avenue collection draws inspiration from Findikoglu’s love of corsetry and historically inspired silhouettes with wide square necklines and references to 1950s pin-ups, as well as Boux Avenue’s signature use of bespoke embroideries, luxurious satins and elegant lace.

The designs include corsets and bra sets in Findikoglu’s signature colours of red, pale pink, powder blue and black.

The collection will launch online and at Boux Avenue's Oxford Street flagship on January 29 and will be available in UK sizes 6 to 16, with selected bras up to a G-cup. Retail prices will range from 26 to 85 pounds.

Dilara x Boux Avenue collection Credits: Boux Avenue

Commenting on the collaboration, Findikoglu said in a statement: “I’ve always wanted to launch a lingerie collection, so this collaboration with Boux Avenue felt like the perfect opportunity.

“One of the reasons for partnering with Boux Avenue is that it allows many more people from my community as well as the larger market to own a Dilara Findikoglu piece for themselves.”

Zoe Price-Smith, chief design and product officer at Boux Avenue, added: “Celebrated for its accessible luxury lingerie, the Boux Avenue brand goes from strength to strength. What better way to turn heads than with this cool limited edition collab.”