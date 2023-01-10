Boy Meets Girl teams up with Blueberry for digital wearables capsule

Digital fashion brand House of Blueberry is teaming up with contemporary streetwear brand Boy Meets Girl on a debut collection of digital wearables for Roblox.

The digital collection includes four unisex Boy Meets Girl branded wearables for your avatar, including leggings, a short sleeve and long sleeve tops, and a beanie, all inspired by the brand’s “cool kid” style.

The collection will be available for purchase in House of Blueberry’s shopping experience on Roblox and will retail from 65 to 85 Robux, less than 1 US dollar per item.

Mishi McDuff, chief executive and founder of House of Blueberry, said in a statement: “We love the mission behind Boy Meets Girl and are excited to bring these iconic looks and style into the metaverse.

“We think the iconic Boy Meets Girl branding will really come to life on Roblox and make for a fun, welcoming virtual experience for our community.”

Stacy Igel, founder and chief creative officer of Boy Meets Girl added: “As someone who was an early adopter of virtual markets, this was a natural partnership for me. I’m thrilled to bring Boy Meets Girl into the metaverse in collaboration with House of Blueberry.

“It is important that while in a digital world, confidence and courage never go out of style. During Covid-19, my son, Dylan, got to learn a lot about virtual worlds and has been teaching me about Roblox. So, you can imagine how excited I am to share this collaboration and how excited he is too.”