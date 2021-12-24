Brady partners with Pantone to create Brady Blue

Brady, Tom Brady’s namesake apparel brand, has debuted its custom Brady Blue color, developed in partnership with world-renowned color specialists, Pantone. The color was inspired by the brand’s founding principles to be the best you can be while inspiring fearlessness, resilience, and confidence towards achieving peak performance.

“Working with best-in-class talent is part of the foundation of Brady and therefore, we are delighted to be collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to bring Brady Blue to life,” said Brady’s creative director, Dao-Yi Chow, in a statement. “With their innovative color expertise, we are able to create a bold and instantly recognizable color that represents the ethos of the Brady brand.”

In a statement, Laurie Pressman, vice president of Pantone Color Institute said, “It was an honor to partner with Tom Brady on the process of creating his new signature brand visual identity color, Brady Blue. The persistence and meticulous precision displayed by Tom Brady to ensure this new striking blue hue displayed the boldness and strength of intensity he was looking for to symbolize the Brady Brand reflects the same precise way Tom Brady approaches all that he touches.”

Brady is co-founded by Tom Brady and entrepreneur Jens Grede and co-designed by Dao-Yi Chow of Public School fame. The collection’s first drop features a range of products from the TRAIN + LIVE system on bradybrand.com. Brady will be available exclusively on bradybrand.com from January 12, 2022, and in select Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com beginning January 19, 2022.