BRADY signs athletes for launch campaign

NFL Quarterback Tom Brady has signed ten NCAA and newly drafted pro-athletes for the launch campaign of his highly anticipated BRADY sportswear line. Alongside Brady, these athletes will be the face of the sportsman and entrepreneur’s line. The first collection will launch on January 12, 2022.

“Having these ten athletes represent our first BRADY campaign is really special,” said Brady in a statement. “They are hardworking and driven players in the early stages of their careers and each one of them embodies the spirit and ethos in which our brand was founded.” ## Tom Brady selects fellow athletes for BRADY ad campaign Two of the outstanding athletes featured in the campaign include Freshman of the Year, Shedeur Sanders, son of famed football player Deion Sanders, and Cade McNamara of Tom Brady’s alma mater University of Michigan, and the first quarterback to beat Ohio State in ten years. The campaign boasts athletes across several sports including basketball, football, baseball, tennis, and hockey.

Other athletes in the campaign include Jermaine Samuels of Villanova University Basketball, Julian Reese of University of Maryland Basketball, Andrew Fenty of University of Michigan Tennis, George Pickens of University of Georgia Football, Grayson McCall of Coastal Carolina University Football, baseball player Henry Davis of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jack St. Ivany of Boston College Hockey, and Patrick Zahraj of UCLA Tennis.

BRADY is co-founded by Tom Brady and entrepreneur Jens Grede and co-designed by Dao-Yi Chow of Public School. The first drop features a range of products from the TRAIN + LIVE system on bradybrand.com. Brady will be available exclusively on bradybrand.com from January 12, 2022, and in select Nordstrom stores and on Nordstrom.com beginning January 1, 2022.