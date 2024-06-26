Brand Machine Group launches soft home division

Global brand house Brand Machine Group (BMG) is expanding into the global homeware category with a new soft home and lifestyle department division, launching to wholesale this summer with sports brand U.S. Polo Assn.’s inaugural homeware collection.

The new homeware division will be led by newly appointed commercial director Mike Barker and aims to “connect the dots between fashion and the global homeware industry with a unique blend of style, quality, and innovation”.

In a statement, BMG said it is looking to introduce a range of stylish homeware offerings, such as soft furnishings, bedding, pillows, blankets, towelling, and home fragrances, from renowned brands across key territories.

The first will be an autumn/winter 2024 homeware collection from U.S. Polo Assn. designed to complement the brand’s classic, sport-inspired apparel line. Key styles will include duvet covers, pillowcases, and sheets, all crafted with 400-thread count fabrics, and plush towels available in 10 distinct hues, as well as throws and cushions.

Boo Jalil, chief executive at Brand Machine Group, said: "We are incredibly excited to launch our new soft home division. With our expertise in brand manufacturing and licensing partnerships, as well as our commitment to delivering top-quality products, we are confident our homeware offering will appeal to consumers worldwide.

“U.S. Polo Assn.’s rich sporting legacy and global resonance makes the first homeware collection a seamless extension of this iconic brand.”

U.S. Polo Assn. homeware is available through wholesale channels and partners throughout Europe, as well as dedicated in-house e-commerce sites.

Baker, commercial director, homeware at BMG, added: “It's a brand-new division, so it's very exciting coming in at the ground level. The big appeal for me is collaborating with internationally recognised brands and seeing how we can add to their appeal.

“Our goal is to curate a range of products that benefit these brands, but also be able to stand on their own, while setting new standards in the homeware industry."