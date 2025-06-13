Brandon Blackwood tapped to design American Airlines amenity kits

LA designer Brandon Blackwood has unveiled a line of amenity kits created exclusively for American Airlines. The products will be available until early September for premium cabin customers on American international and select transcontinental flights.

For Flagship First and Flagship Suite Preferred seats, the kits will consist of a compact travel iteration of Blackwood’s trademark Portmore handbag, while customers in Business and Suite seats will receive a “travel pouch with flair”. Premium Economy customers will each get a checkered pattern pouch.

In a release, Blackwood said of the collaboration: "When this opportunity with American Airlines first arose, I knew I wanted to create designs that were familiar to my brand and could be repurposed as soon as the plane lands. I traveled a lot growing up and used a lot of that inspiration in my designs, so it feels like a full-circle moment seeing my bags in flight and bringing innovation and creativity together.”

The designer’s partnership expands American Airlines’ selection of limited-edition travel kits, for which it has already collaborated with the likes of Raven & Lily and Stand Up To Cancer.

In a statement, the airline’s chief customer officer, Heather Garboden, said: “Brandon’s bold, fashion-forward designs are the perfect addition to our amenity kit collection, especially as we see our premium customers skewing younger, which is in line with Gen Z investing in luxury items and experiences.

“From the designers we partner with to the brands we feature on board, American is committed to giving travelers something new to discover and explore well before they get to their destination.”