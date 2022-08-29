Brandon Maxwell guest designs Fila tennis collection

Fila has tapped Brandon Maxwell as its guest designer for a new women’s tennis collection, marking the designer’s first foray into tennis apparel.

Fila by Brandon Maxwell brings together the sportswear brand’s Italian heritage with Maxwell’s American design values.

The 21-piece range, which will become available from August 29, incorporates both staples and pieces that can transition on and off the court, including a tracksuit, a cami dress, a pleated racer back dress, three skort styles and two racerback tank tops.

A particular highlight is that of a pink organza coat with a detachable skirt, providing the wearer with a two-way separating zipper and zip-off bottom that allows for both cropped and long options.

The looks will debut during the final Grand Slam tennis championship in New York, where Fila has sponsored a number of players, including Karolina Pliskova and Shelby Rogers, each of which will sport pieces from the collection on-court.

“Having the opportunity to work with Fila on a tennis collection has been such a thrill,” said Maxwell, who is also creative director of his eponymous brand, Brandon Maxwell, in a release.

The designer continued: “Not only is tennis one of my favourite sports but I’ve always loved seeing what the athletes wear on the court. Creating this collection allowed me to infuse that fashion perspective into these very classic silhouettes.”