Brandon Maxwell launches first home collection with Pottery Barn

New York-based fashion designer Brandon Maxwell has launched his first-ever home collection in collaboration with American home furnishing retailer Pottery Barn.

The exclusive home and furnishings collaboration combines Maxwell’s passion for sophisticated silhouettes, bold colours, and refined tailoring across a range of bedding, tabletop, upholstery, décor, and lighting.

Commenting on the collection, Maxwell said in a statement: "Home, family, and togetherness are the cornerstones of my brand story. Every milestone throughout my career harkens back to moments that are deeply personal to me. Collaborating with Pottery Barn on an exclusive home collection is a dream come true.”

The ‘Brandon Maxwell for Pottery Barn’ collection embraces the designer’s signature aesthetic and incorporates vibrant navy and green hues, leather, silver, and velvet accents across items including bath textiles, bedding, dinnerware, table linens, vases, decorative objects, pet accessories, and upholstery.

An anchor to the collection is a standout toile pattern inspired by Maxwell’s childhood in Texas, which features motifs of personal importance to him.

Maxwell added: "I love interiors, and making my spaces beautiful is a lifelong personal passion. On the heels of the 10th anniversary of my runway collection, I’m proud to bring everyone into the private world of Brandon Maxwell.

“Each piece in this collection reflects aspects of my life and the quiet memories I’ve shared with the people who shaped me. I can’t wait to open the curtains to this part of my creative expression and share it with my supporters and the ones who mean so much to me.”

Monica Bhargava, president at Pottery Barn, added: “It’s a pleasure to collaborate with Brandon Maxwell to extend his signature sophisticated, modern take on American glamour into the world of interiors.

“The striking toile, deep rich colours, and unexpected details offer our customers an elevated, designer touch that transforms a space.”