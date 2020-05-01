Brands launch charity T-shirts to support NHS

Retailers and brands including Asos, Boohoo Group, and I Saw It First, have launched charity T-shirts to raise vital funds for the NHS as a way of supporting frontline health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Asos launches Choose Love NHS charity tee designed by Katharine Hamnett

Online retailer Asos has launched a limited edition Choose Love T-shirt range to raise funds for care worlds and NHS staff. The T-shirts designed by Katharine Hamnett, have been sourced and printed by Asos to replicate the designer’s iconic Choose Love t-shirts, with new slogans ‘Choose Our Carers’ and ‘Choose Our NHS’.

The new designs aim to show “solidarity and support for the nation’s care workers and NHS staff,” explained Asos, while also raising vital funds as net profits from the T-shirt sales will be donated to The Care Workers Charity and NHS Charities Together. In addition, Asos will also make an additional donation to match the net profits raised through sales via its sites.

The Choose Our Carers and Choose Out NHS organic cotton T-shirts cost 20 pounds each.

Josie Naughton, chief executive of Help Refugees / Choose Love, said in a statement: “Our incredible care workers and NHS staff are choosing love every day as they help others. These t-shirts are our way of showing love for them in our turn. We are so honoured to be able to support the ordinary people who are doing extraordinary things in the face of this pandemic."

Ellie Orten, chief executive of NHS Charities, added: “We’ve been overwhelmed by the public’s support for the NHS and the Choose Love t-shirts will help raise valuable funds for frontline NHS staff, volunteers and patients at this incredibly difficult time. We must never underestimate the importance of showing our continued solidarity and support to the NHS workforce.”

I Saw It First launches charity T-shirts in honour of Captain Tom Moore

Manchester based fast-fashion e-tailer ISawItFirst.com have launched three exclusive T-shirts in honour of Captain Tom Moore, who has raised more than 30 million pounds for the NHS.

The Captain Tom Moore T-shirts, feature two designs showcasing his charity walk, as well as one with a rainbow heart alongside the slogan ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in reference to his number one single. Each T-shirt costs 10 pounds and 100 percent of profits will go directly to the NHS.

The e-tailer also has other charity tees featuring slogans including ‘Together We Are One’, ‘Quaranqueen’ and ‘Social Distancing Is A Mood’, designed to show appreciation for the amazing work the NHS are doing to fight Covid-19.

Boohoo Group come together to support NHS

The Boohoo Group is coming together to sell charity T-shirts to show their support and thanks to key workers and NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic across all of its brands including Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, BoohooMan, Miss Pap and Coast.

The range of T-shirts and hoodies, featuring colourful rainbow designs and slogans such as ‘Thank You’ ‘O800-Stay-Home’ and ‘Strong Together’, will help raise funds for the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, a local charity on the frontline of the coronavirus to the retail group.

The T-shirts are 10 pounds each, while the hoodies are 20 pounds, with all proceeds from the sale being donated to the Manchester charity.

John Lyttle, Boohoo chief executive said: “Supporting causes and charities in the communities across the world where we do business, has always been a core part of our business. The work of the front line medical staff in the NHS is just incredible and we are proud to play a small part in demonstrating our immense gratitude for all that they are doing. Thank you to each and everyone one them.”

Rachel Laycock, senior corporate fundraising manager for Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, added: “We love the colourful T-shirt designs and we’re very honoured that boohoo Group have decided to donate proceeds from sales to our Charity. On behalf of everyone in the Trust and at the Charity, we’d like to thank boohoo Group for their incredible support.”

Hype launches ‘Legends’ T-shirt and masks

Streetwear brand Hype has launched a unisex NHS ‘Legends’ T-shirt for 9.99 pounds with 100 percent of the profits to be donated to the NHS. In addition, the brand has launched a range of non-medical masks featuring some of its most sought-after prints including the speckle fade, camo and tie-dye prints. For every purchase of its mask sets the brand will donate a surgical mask to the NHS/Carehome or a person/key-worker in need. A pack of three costs 24.99 pounds.

Kindred ‘Clap for Our Carers’ rainbow tee

Charitable shopping app Kindred has teamed up with the #ClapForOurCarers campaign on a rainbow T-shirt to raise money for the NHS Charities Together to support frontline staff fighting Covid-19.

The celebrity-approved T-shirt, which has been worn by the likes of Cheryl Cole, Ashley Roberts and Pixie Lott, costs 20 pounds for adults and 15 pounds for children, and features a simple rainbow design with the slogan ‘Thank You’.

The Clap for Our Carers T-Shirts are made of certified organic cotton and have been made in the UK with low waste printing tech and 100 percent of its proceeds go to NHS Charities Together.

