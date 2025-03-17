Brands unite to end live lamb cutting in wool industry

Global animal welfare organisation Four Paws has amassed support from 100 international fashion brands calling on the Australian wool industry to stop live lamb cutting, a procedure that mutilates ten million lambs per year.

In a ‘brand letter of intent,’ Four Paws and brands, including Zara, Patagonia, Hugo Boss New Look, Rhea, and Active Brands, are urging the Australian wool industry to stop the brutal mulesing (live lamb cutting) process by 2030, and transition to industry proven alternatives that are kind to animals.

Rebecca Picallo Gil, wool campaign lead at Four Paws, said in a statement: “This global wave of support is a clear message. It is time for a kind solution to a global problem. The wool industry must evolve to meet the demands of modern brands and consumers who ask for cruelty-free fashion.

“It is time for all stakeholders to come together and push for an industry-wide change and for an end to this cruel practice and ensure a kinder future for millions of lambs in the wool industry.”

Four Paws states that Australia is the only country in the world where live lamb cutting is legally and commonly practiced. As Australia produces 80 percent of the fine merino wool for the global fashion market, brands around the world need to apply pressure on the industry to move to cruelty-free methods.

The live lamb cutting procedure involves cutting large strips of skin from the hindquarters of lambs between two and twelve weeks old without the use of adequate pain relief if used at all. This causes the animals severe pain, fear and stress, explains Four Paws.

This mutilation of lambs is used as a quick and cheap method of preventing fly infestation (flystrike). However, there are alternative methods available, such as breeding plain-bodied sheep who are naturally resistant to fly infestation and proper management of the animals. This can eliminate both flystrike and lamb cutting. Additionally, industry research and farmers’ accounts reportedly associate plain-bodied sheep with higher lamb survival rates.