Brazilian fashion history professor launches new edition of book

Sponsored by the Brazilian jeans brand Santista Jeanswear, the book A Century of Fashion (original title in Portuguese ‘Um Século de Moda’) by Brazilian professor and specialist in fashion history João Braga, is being relaunched by publishing house D’Livros Editora.

After 11 years, the book returns with a new edition, bringing a rich and in-depth analysis of the history of fashion and its impacts over time. This is João Braga's second book with the support of Santista.

The launch event took place on Tuesday, November 12, at the prestigious institution FAAP - Faculdade Armando Álvares Penteado in Sao Paulo.

Guests had the opportunity to take part in an autograph evening with the author. In addition, Sueli Pereira, communications director at Santista Jeanswear, took part in a talk with Braga and discussed the company's 95-year history, highlighting the tradition that has marked the brand's trajectory in the market.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.BR. Translated with the help of an AI-tool and edited by Veerle Versteeg.