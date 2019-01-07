Brexit update: Vote on Theresa May's deal set for next week

MPs are set to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal on Tuesday, 15 January, after it was postponed last month.

Theresa May cancelled Parliament’s vote on her EU Withdrawal Agreement in December just a day before it was set to go ahead due to “deep and widespread concern” over the Northern Ireland backstop.

200 MPs have signed a letter to the PM urging her to rule out the possibility of a no-deal Brexit, as concerns continue to rise.

In November, a survey conducted by Retail Economics and Squire Patton Boggs found that more than a third of UK retailers aren’t fully prepared for the potential outcome of a no-deal Brexit.

EU leaders have already agreed on the PM’s deal, but it needs to pass a vote by MPs before it can go ahead.