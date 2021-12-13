Brian Atwood to launch Footwear line with his brother

Footwear news has reported that fashion designer Brian Atwood is launching a shoe line with his brother, Zak Rodriguez. The new shoe line will target younger, Gen-Z consumers. The new line will be called Il Fratellino, meaning The Little Brother in Italian. Atwood will be the creative advisor for the brand which is debuting in spring 2022.

The pillars of the new collection will be affordable luxury and sustainability. The brothers, who are of different generations, are hoping the line will fuse their very different aesthetic sensibilities.

“So much has changed in the world since I launched Brian Atwood, and I think that fashion and the way we produce that fashion need to reflect that,” Atwood said in a statement. “It seems like the perfect time to nurture something truly innovative, and I couldn’t be happier to launch this new project with my little brother.”

Il Fratellino is the first new brand Atwood has launched in a decade. While Atwood is known for his heels, the new line will likely feature more casual offerings, particularly given the growth of the sneaker market and the decline in women wearing heels.