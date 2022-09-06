Bridal brand Azazie launches at-home try-on in the UK

Azazie, the leading US direct-to-consumer bridal and special occasion dress brand, which launched in the UK in May, has introduced its successful ‘At-Home Try On’ programme to British consumers.

‘At-Home Try On’ currently serves one in ten US brides and will allow UK shoppers to try on gowns and bridal dresses from the comfort of their own homes, allowing for fittings no matter your location.

The scheme allows customers to order up to three try-on dresses at a time, for the price of 10 pounds per bridesmaid’s dress and 15 pounds per bridal dress. Once received, customers can keep the selected dresses for 1 week and then postmark them for return on the seventh day using the prepaid return label.

If one or more of the try-on dresses are a perfect fit for the occasion, customers may purchase them to keep.

Azazie offers more than 200 bridal gowns and 400 bridal party dresses with styles ranging from mini to chapel train lengths and bandeau, one shoulder, to full-length sleeve options. Gowns are offered in a selection of fabrics including chiffon, lace, tulle, velvet, sequin, stretch satin and in over 80 colour choices.

The brand has also launched its first celebrity designer collaboration with couture bridal designer Pnina Tornai in the UK. The debut collection is Tornai’s first-ever bridesmaid collection and includes form-fitting gowns, sleek jumpsuits, two pieces and sexy short dresses with intricate details in sizes 0 to 30.

Azazie’s prices range from 79 for 239 pounds for bridesmaid's dresses and 229 to 719 pounds for wedding dresses, while the Pnina Tornai collection ranges from 159 to 239 pounds.

Image: Azazie