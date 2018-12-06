Bright shade of coral is Pantone’s Color of the Year 2019

NYC - Living Coral. That’s the name of the color Pantone predicts will be seen everywhere in 2019. Defined by the company as “an animating and life-affirming shade of orange with a golden undertone”, the color was chosen as a reminder of the importance of coral reefs. “We get energy from nature. Just as coral reefs are a source of sustenance and shelter to sea life, Living Coral embraces us with warmth and nourishment to provide comfort and buoyancy in our continually shifting environment”, said Pantone in a statement.

According to the latest report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), if the world’s average temperature reaches 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, more than 99 percent of coral reefs will die. We’re now at 1 degree, and IPCC has pleaded governments and businesses to strive to keep global warming to a maximum of 1.5 degree.

When it comes to fashion and accessories, Pantone says Living Coral “inspires experimentation and playful expression in both men’s and women’ street and runway styles”. In addition, the company believes the shade “complements all skin tones”.

Each year, the New Jersey-based corporation which establishes professional color standards and forecasts global color trends selects a shade based on factors such as socioeconomic conditions, social media, developments in the entertainment industry and trends in the realms of fashion, beauty, industrial design, and home furnishings. This color is supposed to inspire designers in the year ahead. 2018’s color was Ultraviolet, a blue-based purple, while 2017 was the year of Greenery, a yellow-green shade that evokes the first days of Spring.

Picture: courtesy of Pantone