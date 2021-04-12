Brioni unveils capsule collection with Brad Pitt

Italian luxury menswear brand Brioni has unveiled a capsule collection with Brad Pitt, expanding its partnership with the actor who has been an ambassador for the fashion house since 2019.

The BP Signature collection marks the first time Brioni has partnered with an ambassador on a capsule and has been modelled after Pitt’s personal style to form a “well-rounded wardrobe”.

The seven-piece collection in a muted colour palette includes a two-button suit, a featherweight long-sleeved cashmere polo sweater, a double-splittable cashmere sport jacket, a lightweight and unlined car coat, and a velvet evening jacket with matching wool trousers and a fine cotton evening shirt.

Brioni explained on its website that the BP Signature evening pieces have been modelled after the outfit Pitt wore during the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony when he won an Academy Award for acting in Quentin Tarantino’s film, ‘Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood’.

In addition, each piece from the collection also features an exclusive label designed by Pitt featuring his signature.

Prices retail between 530 pounds for the white cotton smoking shirt to 3,940 pounds for the grey wool ‘Virgilio’ suit, the Italian brand’s newest suit model, launched to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The BP Signature collection is available at Brioni stores and through its e-commerce.

">

Images: via Brioni Facebook