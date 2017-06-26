Britain to keep duty-free access for 48 developing countries

London - Britain is set to keep duty-free access to its markets for goods from nearly 50 countries once it has left the European Union.

48 countries, including Bangladesh, Sierra Leone and Haiti, are set to continue to benefit from the current arrangements on all goods purchased by the UK, excluding weapons. Post-Brexit, Britain aims to explore options to expand trade relations further, stating the government this weekend.

Approximately 20 billion pounds worth of goods are imported to the UK from these countries, accounting for at least half of the UK clothing. "Our departure from the EU is an opportunity to step up to our commitments to the rest of the world, not step away from them," said International trade secretary Liam Fox.

"Free and fair trade has been the greatest liberator of the world’s poor, and today’s announcement shows our commitment to helping developing countries grow their economies and reduce poverty through trade."

"Behind the 'duty-free exports' are countless stories of people in developing countries working hard to provide for themselves and their families by exporting everyday goods, resulting in lower prices and greater choice for consumers."