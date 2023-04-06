British Academy of Jewellery announces apprenticeship programme 2023

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has announced its new apprenticeships for 2023 through which it aims to provide training to upcoming jewellery designers and help jewellery businesses to upskill their workforce.

The school’s apprenticeship programme for 2023 is in line with the UK’s new Standard for Jewellery, Silversmithing and Allied Trades Professionals which “promotes a closer working relationship between employer and training provider” and “encourages apprentices to pursue specialist pathways within the industry”, a release sent out by BAJ reads.

The new apprenticeships will begin in September 2023. Students can choose to take the courses at the BAJ’s London or Birmingham campuses.

Commenting on the new academic offering in a statement, BAJ’s apprenticeship coordinator Miranda Sharpe said: “The Apprenticeship programme is a fantastic way to bring new talent into the industry and ensure the skills needed within the trade are developed and passed on.”

“Through a combination of training at BAJ and working with their employer, apprentices develop a broad set of skills to take to their roles,” she continued.

“We feel very confident and passionate about preparing our future apprentices for successful careers in the jewellery industry and look forward to working with companies that share this goal.”

Principal and chief executive at the school Sharjeel Nawaz added: “At British Academy of Jewellery, we are excited to introduce this new apprenticeship standard to our offering.”

“We are reaching out to the employers network and our local communities to showcase and highlight the many benefits of this apprenticeship and to encourage learners to take a different route to achieve their career ambitions in the Jewellery industry.”

In addition to the new academic offering for 2023, students can also choose to follow a range of practical and theory based short courses on jewellery at the British Academy of Jewellery, with campuses in London and Birmingham.