British Academy of Jewellery announces award winners at Final Show 2022

The British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) has announced the students who have won awards at its Final Show 2022 which took place in London.

A total of 11 prizes have been awarded to jewellery diploma students who studied at BAJ’s London campus over the past academic year.

The award for the originality of design, entitled Air Award, was awarded to student Claire Banks. Jewellery brand Air has offered the young jewellery designer studio experience.

Duke Birt won the Fuli Gemstones Award for Creativity and Colour. The Chinese mining business gave the student one of its peridot stones.

In terms of technical awards, student Edward Haire was awarded the Martin J Prinsloo Award for Technical Precision along with a gemstone exclusively cut by designer Prinsloo. Yesim Ilkucar took home the Cooksongold Award for Technical Excellence and 1,000 pounds (about 1200 euros) in prize money.

The third technical award went to young jewellery designer Finlay Greenaway who was rewarded with the Gemvision Excellence in CAD Award and offered a six-month MatrixGold licence with support from the label.

The Bumblebee prize for Commercial Creativity, judged by London jeweller Alex Monroe and Emma Burgin, was awarded to three students: Antonia Speare-Cole, Duke Birt, and Chiara Cossu. They won 500 pounds (about 600 euros), 300 pounds (about 360 euros) and 200 pounds (about 240 euros) each in prize money, respectively.

The British Academy of Jewelry Final Show 2022 in London. Image courtesy of BAJ.

The last three BAJ London awards were given to students Thea Taylor (awarded the EC One Award for Statement Jewellery and a showcasing opportunity at the brand), Zak Bouaguel (awarded the Maitland Woodall-Mason Award for Most Improved Student and a jewellery making short course), and Alexi Hunt (awarded the BAJ Rising Star Award, 150 pounds (180 euros) in vouchers for UK department store Walsh and a book on diamonds).

The work of BAJ’s London students was previously showcased to the public in the 2022 exhibition, held from July 20 to July 30 in London.

Tomorrow, Tuesday August 2, British Academy of Jewellery will host a second Final Show 2022 exhibition at its Birmingham campus, where students from the Birmingham campus are also eligible to win a number of awards.

The BAJ Birmingham student exhibition 2022 will be open to the public from August 3 to August 9.