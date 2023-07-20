British artist Skepta to revive Mains fashion line at LFW

British grime artist Skepta has said that he will be reviving his Mains fashion line during the upcoming London Fashion Week, where he is preparing to unveil a new collection of “wearable clothes”.

The brand’s first fashion show is set to take place in an off-schedule event on September 16 at a yet-to-be-revealed location, the British-Nigerian rapper told Vogue Business.

The media outlet further noted that the collection has been designed by Skepta himself, alongside Mains’ new chief designer Mikey Pearce with graphic design elements by Johnson Orchid.

The brand initially launched in 2017 and had a viral moment in 2018 when Skepta was spotted in matching Mains underwear with Naomi Campbell.

Two years later on, however, Mains was brought to a halt, starting the brand’s four year hibernation.

Now, the Puma brand ambassador is readying himself for relaunch, as now evident in snippets that have been teased by the star, who had been spotted in new designs at Wimbledon and Silverstone in recent weeks.

In an interview with Vogue Business, Skepta said: “While I haven’t been to fashion school like Mikey and Johnson have, I’ve always loved fashion.

“I’m lucky enough to be able to bounce ideas with them, and together we’ve been making a flood of pure magic.”