British consumers overwhelmed by the skincare industry reveals new report

Skincare brand Simple is calling for a more straightforward skincare industry as its new report reveals that 79 percent of British consumers feel overwhelmed by the industry, especially in the current era of mis- and disinformation and over-complication.

The Simple Truth report, designed by Beauty Seen on behalf of the skincare brand with fieldwork conducted by Savanta Group, surveyed 2,003 UK-based skincare consumers, men and women, aged over 18 and shares findings on misinformation in the skincare industry, highlighting social media’s role in adding to consumers confusion, as well a need for the industry to change.

They found that those with sensitive skin appear to be more affected as 84 percent reported feeling confused by skincare, while 80 percent of women added that they think the skincare industry is rife with misinformation.

Of those surveyed, 87 percent expressed a need for more positive changes within the beauty industry, with 62 percent adding they would like the industry to be more straightforward. While adding that terms like ‘clean beauty’ are only adding to the confusion, with more than half of the participants (65 percent) noting they don’t understand what constitutes a brand or product as ‘clean beauty’.

British consumers looking for uncomplicated beauty and skincare

There is also a clear desire for simplicity and straightforward advice and routines, with almost a third of participants (30 percent) expressing a preference for a straightforward, easy-to-follow skincare routine with minimal steps. In terms of what they perceive to be the most compelling skincare ingredients, 51 percent said they were looking for Vitamin C, 38 percent for Hyaluronic Acid, and 28 percent shopped for Niacinamide.

British consumers are increasingly looking for these renowned ingredients in every step of their routine, with Google Trends reporting a 110 percent year-on-year increase in searches for ‘hyaluronic acid cleanser’ in 2022.

When it comes to where beauty consumers are getting their skincare advice and inspiration, 62 percent of 18–24-year-olds revealed that they primarily rely on social media, however, 31 percent of participants expressed the belief that skincare information on social media is misleading and confusing while 33 percent admitted to being uncertain about the honesty of the information they come across on social media.

Magali Giupponi, global brand lead of House of Naturals and Simple, said in a statement: “The skincare industry is a beautifully diverse and innovative place. It’s somewhere that helps people feel seen, empowered, and comfortable in their own skin. It’s a thriving environment of creativity, self-care, and community. But, as I know from 27 years working within it, it also has its flaws.

“It is impossible to ignore the misinformation, the contradictions, and the prevalence of ‘facts’ being broadcast from all corners. Sometimes, I find it hard to discern fact from fiction myself, and I know many others feel the same way.”