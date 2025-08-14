British designer accuses Belgian football club Beerschot of plagiarizing shirt design

Belgian football club Beerschot has issued an official statement responding to accusations of plagiarism regarding its new football shirt. London-based Diana al Shammari accused the club of copying the floral pattern.

Al Shammari is known on Instagram as ‘thefootballgal’. On her account, she embellishes football shirts with embroidery. She has collaborated with the Belgian Red Devils, Bayern Munich, Manchester City and Adidas. Now, a similar type of embroidery has appeared on Beerschot's shirt. Al Shammari believes this constitutes copying.

She commented under Beerschot's initial Instagram post unveiling the new shirt. The chief executive officer of Nova, the shirt's production company, then responded, leading to an exchange. The CEO stated that they had contacted the designer for a collaboration but received no reply. The company then proceeded independently. Al Shammari is pushing for a settlement with Beerschot and will take legal action if one is not reached.

Beerschot's official statement presents a different perspective. The club states that the design was conceived entirely independently and was not inspired by specific designs from any third party.

“This shirt originated during an internal design meeting. It was inspired by Antwerp, the city's rich fashion history and renowned designers. Floral motifs have been a part of Antwerp fashion for decades. Consider the work of Dries Van Noten and other designers known globally for their floral styles.” The club also notes that the purple violet on the shirt symbolises Beerschot. “The result is an original design, stemming from various influences and design ideas.”

It is currently unclear whether al Shammari will pursue legal action, as she previously hinted, if a settlement is not reached.