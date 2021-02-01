British Fashion Council announces office relocation

The British Fashion Council has confirmed that it is relocating its office to Soho, London to premium flexible workspace provider, Fora.

Located at 33 Broadwick Street, London, the new central office will ensure that the organisation is “at the epicentre of the diverse and innovative capital with close proximity to many of London’s creative spaces and major retail hubs,” explained the British Fashion Council.

In a statement, the British Fashion Council added that the move reflects the changes in working environments that have taken place over the last year, and that it took into consideration the evolving needs and preferences of employees and plans to adopt a permanent flexible approach to remote working.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, said: “We are delighted to move to Fora in Soho and very much look forward to this exciting new chapter for the British Fashion Council. Over the past year, there has been a shift in the way we approach office work, and Fora gives us the flexibility that we need while allowing us to be in one of the most vibrant London areas.”

In addition, Fora will also join the British Fashion Council as a patron.

The British Fashion Council has been based at Somerset House since 2009 and was one of the first office tenants to move in when the building was converted.