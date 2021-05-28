British Fashion Council announces talent support initiatives

The British Fashion Council has unveiled its annual talent support and impact program. The foundation revealed it raised 2.4 million dollars for its charity and will support 34 designers and a number of students through mentoring and financial support grants.

BFC paused this initiative last year to focus on raising money for its Covid fund. This year, London Fashion Week’s main partner, Clearpay has underwritten funding gaps in the scheme.

One of the initiatives is Newgen, which is the most established designer development scheme globally. Recipients are Ahluwalia, Art School, Asai, Bianca Saunders, Conner Ives, Eftychia, Feben, Helen Kirkum, Labrum London, Matty Bovan, Nensi Dojaka, Paolo Carzana, Per Götesson, Richard Quinn, Robyn Lynch, Roker, SS Daley, Saul Nash, Stefan Cooke, Supriya Lele, and Yuhan Wang.

The shortlisted designers for the BFC/GQ designer menswear fund are Ahluwalia, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Feng Chen Wang, Nicholas Daley, and Stefan Cooke. The winner will be announced at London Fashion Week in June.

Meanwhile, Bethany Williams was named the recipient of the BFC/Vogue designer fashion fund. The BFC fashion trust recipients include Art School, Completedworks, E.L.V Denim, Halpern, Neous, Nicholas Daley, and Wales Bonner.

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council said in a release: “Now, more than ever, it is important to champion talent and to support our emerging and young businesses that lead the way in environmental and community impact while increasing the diversity of the talent pool.

“The UK has a reputation of having some of the most innovative and creative talent and through the BFC Foundation, our aim is to improve equality, equity, and opportunity so that the fashion industry remains open to all.

“Congratulations to all the designers and a big thank you to all the funders, judges, and mentors for making the UK’s talent support network one of the most robust in the global market.”