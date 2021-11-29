British Fashion Council launch Roblox Fashion Awards and metaverse design winner

As part of the 2021 Fashion Awards, the British Fashion Council (BFC) has announced its new category, Fashion Award for Metaverse Design, exclusively with Roblox.

The award recognises a digital designer “who pushes the boundaries and showcases excellence in digital fashion designer within the metaverse”. Out of a shortlist of five digital Roblox creators, selected by the platform’s users, BFC has announced the winner to be cSapphire, a 2D turned virtual designer who worked with Gucci on the label’s collaboration with the virtual channel.

Other nominees included Genkroco, who is known for its digital hairstyle designs and has accumulated over 30 million sales, and 3D designer Reverse_Polarity, who began using Roblox two weeks after its 2006 launch and has garnered over 17 million sales through the site.

“The next generation of designers are dressing avatars, and they are doing it on Roblox where anyone can be a creator, starting with their own identity,” said Roblox’s vice president of brand partnerships, Christina Wootton, in a release. “Fashion is about what’s next and finding new voices with clear visions, and this talent is emerging in the metaverse.”

Image: Roblox x BFC

She continued: “It is the global creative space for designers who are bringing limitless self-expression opportunities to people around the world, setting new trends that are starting to move into real life, and sharing their expertise with top brands. This recognition from a powerful fashion institution declares loud and clear that this is the space to watch for future fashion trends and talent.”

“The next generation of designers are dressing avatars, and they are doing it on Roblox…”

The selection was made by a judging panel consisting of BFC’s chief executive Caroline Rush, supermodel Karlie Kloss, Highsnobiety editorial director Christopher Morency, Dazed fashion features director Emma Davidson and W Magazine’s editor-in-chief Sara Moonves.

To present the award, an avatar replica of Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele will make an appearance on Roblox.

In celebration of the new award, an immersive Fashion Awards experience has been launched on Roblox by the BFC, allowing global users to experience the event virtually. Visitors can enter a digital Royal Albert Hall, where they can walk a red carpet, explore an exhibition of the nominees, try on virtual items and watch footage from the show itself.

Users will also be able to purchase a range of digital Gucci items created exclusively for the event, with proceeds set to go to the BFC Foundation. The charity aims to support the growth of the British fashion industry through education and mentoring.

Caroline Rush said on the new category: “By awarding the platform’s creators we are recognising the powerful global impact of digital fashion on communities around the world, its ability to create new trends in fashion, as well as the incredible opportunities it provides for talented young creators.”