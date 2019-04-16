British Fashion Council names Klarna as a patron

Leading payment provider Klarna has pledged its support to the British fashion industry by becoming a patron of the British Fashion Council.

Klarna, one of Europe’s biggest banks, will contribute to the work the British Fashion Council does in the fashion industry supporting the pipeline of emerging talent as patron, it stated in a press release.

Luke Griffiths, vice president and general manager at Klarna UK, said in a statement: “Since our launch in the UK in 2014, we have been working with some of the biggest names on the UK High Street. Our patronage of the British Fashion Council is a demonstration of our commitment to UK retail and the Fashion Industry.

“We look forward to working with Caroline and her team to help support British designers and share our experience of removing friction from the buying experience for millions of shoppers.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive of the British Fashion Council, aded: “We are thrilled to welcome Klarna as a patron of the British Fashion Council and for their support of the fashion industry. E-commerce is a major part of many of our brands businesses. The continued advances in technology and the mission of Klarna is to help create the best possible experience for consumers, which is vital in our current retail climate.”

The announcement follows the continued growth of Klarna’s fashion portfolio, with merchants including Asos, Topshop, Finery and the H&M Group.