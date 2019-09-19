British footwear brand Carvela enters the U.S. market

Dillard's will exclusively launch British footwear label Carvela for U.S. retail. Carvela is owned by Kurt Geiger, a premium footwear brand in the UK. Under the partnership with Dillard's, Carvela will be available in 75 stores across America and online.

Carvela offers trend-forward women's sneakers, heels, boots, comfort shoes and handbags. Footwear products range in price from 59 to 179 pounds. Dillard's will carry styles priced between 85 and 150 dollars.

The brand will be at Dillard’s beginning this December, launching with a cruise collection of elegant heels, fashion sneakers and sandals for all occasions.

“We are honored to welcome the Carvela collection to the United States," said Michelle Dillard Hobbs, director of exclusive branded footwear at Dillard's, in a statement. We continually seek new, exceptional brands, and Carvela is a perfect addition to our curated footwear assortment. We have enjoyed working with the Kurt Geiger team and look forward to serving our customers together at the highest level.”