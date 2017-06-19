British Heart Foundation launches first fashion-led campaign

Charity the British Heart Foundation is launching The Big Stitch to run throughout July to encourage consumers to pop into one of its shop, buy an item and inject their own fashion flair to it, as part of its first fashion-led campaign.

Launching on July 1, the campaign is championing sewing and dressmaking skills, as well as offering consumers a new approach to clothing waste and upcycling, while also raising money and awareness of the British Heart Foundation and its 750 shops nationwide.

The charity reveals that 57 percent of Brits say that sewing is a skill that is being lost in today’s generation, with half of Brits having to ask their mothers to help fix their clothes. This it adds has resulted in Brits spending over 2.5 billion pounds fixing or tailoring clothes and 3 billion pounds replacing items of clothing due to an easily-repairable fault last year, with around 260 million items of clothing were thrown or given away due to a fault that could have been repaired.

The Big Stitch is being fronted by YouTuber Just Jodes and London College of Fashion senior costume technician Jax Black, with both set to feature in a series of tutorials throughout July on how to customise current trends to help consumers add their own personality to pieces found in the charities shops.

British Heart Foundation champions upcycling with new The Big Stitch campaign

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail operations director at the British Heart Foundation said: “We are really excited to see new and existing customers come into our shops and browse the vast fashion offerings we have on display. With clothing waste on the rise, our shops provide the perfect sustainable solution for everyone.

“The Big Stitch campaign will give shoppers the opportunity to put into practice their sewing skills by buying a BHF item and learning how easy it is to incorporate individual style and personality with simple additions while helping our fight for every heart beat.”

The campaign is encouraging participants to share their ‘before’ and ‘after’ images with the charity’s social media channels using #TheBigStitch to be in with a chance of winning a night out at a London West End show.

Jax Black, senior costume technician at London College of Fashion added: “It is great to see the BHF championing sewing and dressmaking skills. Making alterations, adding buttons, trims, embroidery and other decorative items to your BHF purchases are a great way to update your wardrobe this July.”

The Big Stitch will run from July 1 until July 31.

Images: courtesy of British Heart Foundation