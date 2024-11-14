British Vogue boss worries about return of thinness

London - The editorial director of British Vogue magazine, Chioma Nnadi, said she was "very concerned" about the return of thin models, a trend she linked to the widespread use of anti-obesity drugs, in an interview with the BBC.

"We're at a time where we're seeing thinness coming back into fashion, which is being presented as a trend when we don't want it to be," she said.

"We should all be concerned about this, I am very concerned and many of my colleagues are too," added Chioma Nnadi, who took over the reins of the British edition of Vogue magazine in October 2023. Ozempic, an ultra-popular treatment for diabetes but which also works against obesity, "has something to do with it because we see a lot of celebrities using it," she believes.

"I think there is a cultural shift in how we think about and treat our bodies," warned Chioma Nnadi, assuring that her magazine was trying to show models of all sizes. In the UK, this injunction to extreme thinness or "heroin chic" was long embodied by supermodel Kate Moss, during the 1990s and early 2000s.

Despite efforts by some brands to feature models of all sizes at fashion weeks, Chioma Nnadi, 44, said there was "not enough representation of body diversity, and some models were particularly thin."

"This is not something that we, as a magazine, can change alone, as long as designers are making clothes for a standard size," she added. (AFP)