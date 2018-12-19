Brits amass 32,000 pounds of unworn clothing in a lifetime

Brits are hoarding tens of thousands pounds worth of clothing that they’ve never worn, according to new data from True Fit, which reveals that over a lifetime Brits will amass 32,951 pounds worth of unworn clothing in their wardrobes.

Based on the habits of 2,000 consumers, the research by data-driven personalisation platform True Fit, reveals that the average British woman will amass 22,140 pounds worth of unworn clothing in their wardrobes, while men accumulate on average 10,811 pounds of garments they will never wear.

With British women forecast to spend 29.4 billion pounds on clothing this year alone, according to Mintel, nearly half of UK female shoppers (45 percent) admitted to having bought something online that they have never worn or have only worn once (44 percent) because of difficulties choosing items in the right style, fit, and size.

The research adds that the average Brit admits they only wear three quarters (74 percent) of the clothing in their wardrobes, with size and fit being the main reason. Shoppers revealed that jeans were the trickiest item to shop for online due to finding the right style, fit and size with 21 percent of women and 15 percent of men finding it difficult, followed by trousers (12 percent), boots (5 percent), dresses (4 percent) and heels (4 percent).

Due to the frustration of getting the style and size right 77 percent of women now say they choose not to purchase clothing online because they are unsure of which styles suit them best and which size to buy. Half (50 percent) avoid certain retailers because the style, fit, and sizing of their clothes is unpredictable.

Lars Rabe, a business leader and fashion expert at True Fit, said in a statement: "There is so much disparity in retailers' sizing - with consumers' clothing fluctuating several dress sizes depending on where they shop, for example - it is leaving many shoppers confused and frustrated when shopping for fashion online.

"And it's not just bad for consumer confidence, it's also bad for the retailers themselves. Not only might they lose out on sales and erode customer loyalty, but they may also end up bearing the cost of fulfilling redundant items and orders - where shoppers order several items of the same product due to size uncertainty - as well as the cost of returns due to any combination of ordering items aren't right for a shopper's personal taste, body, or size.”

Romney Evens, chief product and marketing officer at True Fit, added: “The fact that half of the female consumers we polled avoid certain retailers due to inconsistencies in style, fit, and sizing is a clear indication of the confidence gap consumers face when shopping for fashion online.

“If retailers make recommendations for customers based on what they believe their average consumer would prefer, they are making that customer conform to an imaginary and inaccurate concept. This is where sophisticated AI technology can help – true one-to-one personalisation is needed to satisfy and delight consumers.”

Research for True Fit's ‘Fashion Derailed’ report was conducted by One Poll, who surveyed 2,000 UK adults from November 20 - 26, 2018.

