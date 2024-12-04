Brits looking to shop more sustainably for gifts this year

New research from second-hand fashion marketplace Depop reveals that 65 percent of Brits plan to shop more sustainably this Christmas.

The survey, conducted by Censuswide, states that 34 percent of Brits are looking to buy second-hand gifts instead of new, while 24 percent want to support local businesses, and 23 percent will purchase fewer, higher-quality items that last longer in a bid to be more sustainable.

However, two in five (40 percent) of Brits are not sure whether it is polite to gift second-hand, while a quarter (26 percent) don't think it's polite at all.

Depop adds that 66 percent of respondents would be open to receiving a second-hand gift over something brand new due to cost (42 percent), quality (39 percent) and environmental concerns (35 percent).

When it comes to the most-wanted second-hand Christmas gifts, Depop said for women it's vintage bags and jackets followed by colourful scarves, while for men, it's unique sneakers and retro graphic T-shirts.

Heritage designer labels also continue to appeal with streetwear staples rising in resale popularity. The most wish-listed second-hand brand this year is Nike (17 percent), followed by Adidas (15 percent), Gucci (15 percent), Levi’s (11 percent) and Prada (10 percent).